Wives of soldiers killed in Pulwama removed from Rajasthan protest site

The widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, on Friday were removed from a site outside Congress MLA Sachin Pilot’s residence in Jaipur, where they were observing an indefinite hunger strike seeking jobs for families and other government benefits.

“The women were shifted to various hospitals,” a police official said, seeking anonymity.

The women have been protesting since February 28 and launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago, demanding a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who led protest, alleged he was manhandled and detained by police.

“I was going to visit Samod Balaji with my supporters, but the Samod police stopped me and abused and manhandled me. Is it such a big crime to stand with the brave women that the @ashokgehlot51 government is behaving like this with a public representative?” Meena tweeted in Hindi.

On Thursday, chief minister Ashok Gehlot asked whether it would be “appropriate” to give jobs to other relatives of the deceased jawans.

