Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Woman, 80, abandoned on road in Ayodhya; dies during treatment

PTI |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 08:37 pm IST

An 80-year-old woman died after being abandoned on a road late on Thursday night, police said, adding that the incident took place close to Darshan Nagar Medical College here.

CCTV images show the elderly woman was brought in an e-rickshaw and then abandoned along the roadside(Unsplash/Representative)

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows two women and a man dropping the woman from an e-rickshaw, and then leaving the spot.

According to the police, they examined the CCTV footage but failed to identify the culprits because of the darkness. The police are working to identify the deceased woman, officials said. They added that the woman suffered from severe neck injuries and she might have been suffering from cancer.

"Investigations have so far revealed that the elderly woman was transported late at night in an e-rickshaw by her relatives, who then abandoned her by the roadside. After getting the information, the police took the woman to the medical college for treatment, but she passed away during the course of treatment," Ayodhya Additional Superintendent of Police (City) C P Tripathi said.

CCTV images show the elderly woman was brought in an e-rickshaw and then abandoned along the roadside. The e-rickshaw's occupants quickly fled after placing a blanket over her.

Tripathi said efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the culprits by using CCTV footage.

He said those responsible will not be spared under any circumstances. The police continue to search for the family with the aid of surveillance footage, he added.

Follow Us On