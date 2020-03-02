Woman abducted, gang-raped in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:51 IST

Udaipur: A 24-year-old woman, who works for an event management company, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from an eatery and gang-raped by six unidentified persons in a moving car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district late on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred late on Sunday, when the woman and her male colleague went out for dinner at a Kathiyawadi dhaba in Balicha area of Udaipur. “As soon as we started our dinner, six men came to the eatery and started misbehaving with us. Later, they brandished a pistol and forced us into their car,” the rape survivor said in her complaint.

The two were left at Thokar Circle at around 8 a.m. on Monday, the police said.

Later, around 7 p.m, the rape survivor approached the Udaipur police and a case was registered against the six accused, police said. “A case has been registered and investigation is being conducted, We are on the lookout for the accused,” said Anant Kumar, additional superintendent of police, Udaipur.

The police found out that the both the rape survivor and male colleague worked at an event management company in Udaipur. The woman is from Agra and stays in Udaipur with three other girls. While her colleague is from Mumbai and lives in a rented accommodation with his family, the police said.

Kumar said that the rape survivor was taken for the medical examination and her statement before a magistrate will be recorded on Tuesday.