Woman, alleged boyfriend among three arrested for husband's murder in Telangana's Nizamabad

Telangana Police have arrested a woman, her alleged boyfriend, and another accomplice for the alleged murder of her husband in Nizamabad district, officials said.

All three accused have confessed to the crime during the investigation, according to police. (File Photo)

The deceased, identified as Ravi, 35, had returned to his native village from the Gulf on June 27 and died under suspicious circumstances on June 30.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the victim's 60-year-old father, also named Ravi, lodged a complaint expressing suspicion over his son's death. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Also Read: Pills in kheer, body under bathroom tiles: How Agra woman covered up husband's murder for weeks before getting caught

What investigation found

During the probe, investigators found that the deceased's wife, Sandhya, 32, was allegedly in a relationship with Anil, 35, a resident of Indrapuri Colony in Nizamabad. Police alleged that Sandhya and Anil conspired to kill Ravi and enlisted the help of Venkat Sai, 25, a resident of Nyalkal village.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the investigation, on June 29, Venkat Sai visited Ravi's house, consumed alcohol with him, and, allegedly acting on Sandhya's instructions over the phone, took him to the terrace of a building and pushed him off. Ravi sustained injuries in the fall but survived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the investigation, on June 29, Venkat Sai visited Ravi's house, consumed alcohol with him, and, allegedly acting on Sandhya's instructions over the phone, took him to the terrace of a building and pushed him off. Ravi sustained injuries in the fall but survived. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said Sandhya and Venkat Sai then shifted him to Nizamabad District Hospital for treatment before taking him to a private hospital and later bringing him back home

Also Read: Delhi shocker: Husband allegedly kills wife with battery, dies by suicide hours later

Later that night, acting on Anil's instructions, Sandhya allegedly used an injection mixed with sleeping tablets to render Ravi unconscious. The accused then allegedly threw him from the bed, resulting in his death, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All three accused have confessed to the crime during the investigation, according to police. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Speaking about the case, the police official said, "A 60-year-old man named Ravi lodged a complaint after his 35-year-old son, Ravi, who had returned from the Gulf on June 27, died under suspicious circumstances on June 30. During the investigation, we found that the deceased's wife, Sandhya, was in a relationship with Anil. The two allegedly conspired to murder Ravi and enlisted the help of Venkat Sai."

Also Read: Delhi woman cooking rotis shot dead by husband, ‘social stigma’ had stopped her from leaving him despite violence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The accused first pushed the victim from the terrace after consuming alcohol with him, but he survived the fall. They took him to the hospital for treatment and later brought him home. Subsequently, Sandhya allegedly administered an injection mixed with sleeping tablets to render him unconscious, after which the accused caused his death. All three have confessed to the crime. They have been arrested, produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody," the official added.