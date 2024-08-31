Woman alleges BJP workers misbehaved on Vande Bharat train flagged off by PM Modi

A chaotic scene unfolded on the newly inaugurated Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on Saturday as a woman and her companion alleged that they were harassed and misbehaved with by BJP workers onboard the train. Woman narrating ordeal to reporters inside Vande Bharat Express flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Saturday.

The woman recounted the ordeal, saying they were accosted while moving through the train coach to get food. According to her, a man blocked their path, claiming that the cabin was reserved for BJP members and that they were not allowed to pass through.

When they attempted to return, the situation escalated, leading to a heated argument and physical altercation.

"We were passing through the cabin to take food when an uncle stopped us, saying it is BJP's cabin and we cannot go through it," the woman told reporters inside the Vande Bharat train. "When we were returning, they started arguing and pushed us, asking why we were frequently moving around the cabin. We are also connected with the BJP, but these kinds of people defame the party."

Her companion, who described themselves as BJP supporters and influencers invited to cover the train's inauguration, expressed his outrage over the incident. "BJP hired us as influencers. They consider the train as their personal property and were misbehaving with my sister," he said.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed condemning the behaviour.

"This is completely unacceptable. The train is public property, not a personal or BJP asset," she posted on X.

The Congress party also shared a viral clip of the incident, commenting, "This video is a witness to the conduct, character, and face of the BJP."

Modi flagged off Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually flagged off the Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express, along with Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express and the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.

The Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities.

During the virtual flag-off ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said the railways has made big strides in addressing long-standing issues and will not stop till it becomes a guarantee of comfortable travel for all sections of society.

"Through its hard work over the years, the railways has made big strides in addressing long-standing issues and offered new hopes and solutions. We will not stop until Indian Railways becomes a guarantee of comfortable travel for everyone," Modi said.