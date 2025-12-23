Bengaluru, A woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in theft of gold jewellery and cash by posing as a relative and attending functions at marriage halls here, police said on Tuesday. Woman arrested for theft, stolen gold articles worth ₹ 32 lakh seized

With her arrest, police claimed to have seized 262 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹32 lakh.

According to police, in her complaint, a resident of Manjunatha Nagar here said on the morning of November 23, she, along with her mother, had gone to a marriage hall in Basavanagudi to attend a relative's wedding.

They had kept a bag containing a 32-gram gold chain and an artificial collar chain in one of the rooms at the marriage hall.

After the function, upon returning home and checking the bag, they found that the gold chain, worth approximately ₹3 lakh, along with the artificial collar chain, had been stolen, police said.

Based on the complaint, a theft case was registered at Basavanagudi Police Station.

"During the course of investigation, police conducted inquiries from various angles and, based on credible information received from informants, apprehended a woman from her residence in Udayanagar, K R Puram, on December 1," a senior police officer said.

During detailed interrogation while in police custody, the accused disclosed that, apart from this case, she had committed thefts in two other cases registered at Basavanagudi Police Station, as well as thefts of gold jewellery at marriage halls in other districts, he said.

She further stated that the stolen gold jewellery had been kept at her residence and that she, along with her husband, had availed a gold loan by pledging the jewellery at a bank, the officer said.

Between December 2 and December 12, a total of 262 grams of gold jewellery was recovered from her residence and from the bank. The total value of the recovered jewellery is ₹32 lakh, police said.

With her arrest, three theft cases registered at Basavanagudi Police Station have been detected, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace theft cases committed in other districts. Further investigation is in progress.

