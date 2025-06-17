Woman arrested in Karnataka for branding son's limbs for being 'naughty'

A woman has been detained here for allegedly burning her son’s hands, legs, and neck using a hot iron rod as punishment for being "naughty", police said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly inflicted severe burn injuries on the child’s limbs and neck.(Representational Image)

Anusha Hulimara has been detained by the police, and an investigation has been initiated. The incident occurred in Tippu Nagar, Fourth Cross, in Old Hubballi town on Monday, they said.

According to police sources, the accused reportedly became furious with her child’s behaviour and resorted to brutal punishment.

Hulimara allegedly inflicted severe burn injuries on the child’s limbs and neck using a hot metal rod.

The child's cries drew the attention of nearby residents, who intervened to rescue the boy.

Shocked by the inhumane act, the locals immediately informed the police.

Old Town Hubballi police arrived at the scene, detained the woman and initiated further investigation.

The Child Welfare Department officials have been asked to intervene and provide necessary support and care to the victim.

In a disturbing video, the child is seen showing severe scald marks on his foot, hands and face and telling people that his mother branded him.