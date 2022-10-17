Woman assaulted by husband for refusing to swap partners: Police

A 21-year-old woman from Bhopal was allegedly assaulted and forced to have unnatural sex by her husband for not ‘swapping’ sexual partners, police said on Monday, adding that a case had been registered in the matter.

Based on the woman’s complaint on Saturday, the case was registered at the Women police station in Bhopal against her husband, who is a manager of a five star hotel in Bikaner city of Rajasthan.

Police station-in-charge Anjana Dhurve said, “In the complaint, the woman said her husband and others used to take drugs and consumed liquor in high-profile parties. Later, they used to play the ‘wife swap’ game. Her husband asked her to be a part of the game but when she refused, she was locked in a hotel room a few weeks ago. The husband also took her phone with him. Later, he came in an intoxicated state, beat her up and had unnatural sex with her...”

According to Dhurve, the woman complained that the husband’s parents refused to entertain her complaint when she approached them and instead demanded ₹50 lakh as dowry from her parents.

The torture continued for weeks and her health deteriorated, according to the complaint. The woman filed the complaint after she returned to Bhopal on Saturday for medical treatment.

Police registered the FIR in the case under section 377 (unnatural sex), 498 a (dowry), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and under relevant section of Dowry Prohibition Act.

Dhurve said a team will be sent to Bikaner for investigation and Rajasthan police will also be informed.