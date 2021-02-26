IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Woman beaten to death by son's friend, 20, for resisting molestation: Cops
Police said that she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.
Police said that she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.
india news

Woman beaten to death by son's friend, 20, for resisting molestation: Cops

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Basna police station area of the district.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST

A 42-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death for resisting a molestation bid in Mahasamund district, officials said on Friday. Accused Chintamani Patel alias Chintu, 20, who is a friend of the woman’s son, was arrested on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Basna police station area of the district.

Station House Officer (SHO), Basna, Lekhram Thakur said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died on Thursday.

“Chintu and the victim’s son were friends and were from the same village. On Wednesday night, Chintu landed at his friend’s house to pick him up to watch his harvester, which was parked in a nearby field. The victim told the accused that his son was not at home. The woman then accompanied the accused as it was late and he was going alone,” said Thakur.

While returning from the field, Chintu tried to molest the woman and she fought back.

“The accused hit her with a stone on the head. Some villagers rushed to the spot hearing the alarm and found that the victim was on the ground. The woman narrated what happened to a bunch of villagers before she collapsed. Chintu fled from the spot,” the SHO added.

Police said that she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

“On the basis of the statement by the victim, the police arrested the accused on Thursday,” Thakur said.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death before she was dumped in a forest in Korba district. The girl’s father and her four-year-old niece were also killed by the accused. Six people were arrested by Korba police in this connection.

On February 2, a 16-year-old girl was raped by nine persons in the tribal dominated Jashpur district.

On Wednesday, the opposition BJP attacked the Congress government over the alleged rise in crimes against women in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Smriti Irani rode a scooter on Friday in West Bengal taking part in BJP's campaign.
Smriti Irani rode a scooter on Friday in West Bengal taking part in BJP's campaign.
india news

A day after Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooter in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:54 PM IST
While Mamata's scooter ride was a symbolic protest against the fuel price rise — she was riding an e-scooter — Smriti on Friday took part in her party's roadshow in the district bordering Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHA extends existing Covid surveillance, containment and caution guidelines till March 31; asks states to speed up vaccination
MHA extends existing Covid surveillance, containment and caution guidelines till March 31; asks states to speed up vaccination
india news

MHA extends existing Covid guidelines till March 31

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:51 PM IST
MHA extends existing Covid surveillance, containment and caution guidelines till March 31; asks states to speed up vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of a Maoist camp.
File photo of a Maoist camp.
india news

Why Maoist violence has gone down in Chhattisgarh in last two years

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The number of gunbattles came down to 84 last year compared to 121 in 2019, 166 in 2018, 198 in 2017, and 211 in 2016 even as officials cautioned against reading too much into the data
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panchayat libraries in Jamtara have given youth hope of a better future.(HT Photo)
Panchayat libraries in Jamtara have given youth hope of a better future.(HT Photo)
india news

India’s cyber crime hub Jamtara scripting new story with public library mission

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • As many as 88 libraries have been made functional in 88 panchayat. All the panchayats of the district will have a library in the next fortnight. The libraries came as blessing for the poor and deprived students, who dream to crack examinations of various government services
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
india news

Assembly Election 2021 full schedule: When, where and how to watch

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 4:30pm to announce the poll schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United Nations refugee agency had raised the alarm earlier this week over the missing boat, which had left Cox's Bazar on Feb. 11. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo(REUTERS)
The United Nations refugee agency had raised the alarm earlier this week over the missing boat, which had left Cox's Bazar on Feb. 11. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Indian coast guard rescue 81 Rohingya refugees adrift at sea, 8 dead

Reuters, Kolkata/dhaka
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • The Indian government was in discussions with Bangladesh to agree for the safe return of the vessel, which was found drifting in international waters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said Twitter is not alone in facing a trust deficit.(REUTERS)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said Twitter is not alone in facing a trust deficit.(REUTERS)
india news

Day after govt's social media rules, Twitter says, 'Many people don't trust us'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Centre has announced a host of rules according to which social media platforms will have to act quickly if some content is flagged by the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
india news

Local self-government symbol of democracy, development, says Lok Sabha speaker

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The Lok Sabha Speaker's comments came at the inauguration of outreach and familiarisation programme for local bodies of North-Eastern States in Shillong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.
Police said that she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.
india news

Woman beaten to death by son's friend, 20, for resisting molestation: Cops

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Basna police station area of the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's effort in assisting neighbouring countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's effort in assisting neighbouring countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Govt has a clear vision for India’s financial sector’: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister praised the role played by fintech in making financial services accessible during the pandemic last year and predicted that the sector “is likely to grow to 6 lakh crore”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
india news

India plans 2-day halt in vaccinations for Co-Win upgrade to widen campaign

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Co-Win is being widely used to fix vaccination appointments, allow health authorities to monitor supplies and download proof of immunisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The services that will now be chargeable on the opt-in basis include preferential seating, meal or snacks or drinking charges, charge for using airline lounges..(Stock image: Getty)
The services that will now be chargeable on the opt-in basis include preferential seating, meal or snacks or drinking charges, charge for using airline lounges..(Stock image: Getty)
india news

DGCA allows airlines to offer concessions in fares to passengers with no baggage

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The aviation regulator said in a circular the government has decided to unbundle certain services and make them chargeable on an opt-in basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
india news

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives in Jammu on 3-day visit

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Former legislative assembly speaker Tara Chand, former J&K Congress president Peerzada Mohammad Sayed, former minister GM Saroori, Jugal Kishore, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subhash Gupta and Naresh Gupta had lined up on the airport road to welcome Azad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatraya(HT File)
Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatraya(HT File)
india news

Congress MLAs allegedly manhandle Himachal Pradesh Governor after Assembly

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The Assembly, which was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday earlier in the day, was reconvened at 1 pm on Friday to consider the motion moved by Bhardwaj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

'BJP, Congress 'perturbed and scared' after AAP's poll win: Kejriwal in Gujarat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Kejriwal held a roadshow in the city to thank voters after making inroads in the recently-held civic polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac