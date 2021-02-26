Woman beaten to death by son's friend, 20, for resisting molestation: Cops

A 42-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death for resisting a molestation bid in Mahasamund district, officials said on Friday. Accused Chintamani Patel alias Chintu, 20, who is a friend of the woman’s son, was arrested on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Basna police station area of the district.

Station House Officer (SHO), Basna, Lekhram Thakur said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died on Thursday.

“Chintu and the victim’s son were friends and were from the same village. On Wednesday night, Chintu landed at his friend’s house to pick him up to watch his harvester, which was parked in a nearby field. The victim told the accused that his son was not at home. The woman then accompanied the accused as it was late and he was going alone,” said Thakur.

While returning from the field, Chintu tried to molest the woman and she fought back.

“The accused hit her with a stone on the head. Some villagers rushed to the spot hearing the alarm and found that the victim was on the ground. The woman narrated what happened to a bunch of villagers before she collapsed. Chintu fled from the spot,” the SHO added.

Police said that she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

“On the basis of the statement by the victim, the police arrested the accused on Thursday,” Thakur said.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death before she was dumped in a forest in Korba district. The girl’s father and her four-year-old niece were also killed by the accused. Six people were arrested by Korba police in this connection.

On February 2, a 16-year-old girl was raped by nine persons in the tribal dominated Jashpur district.

On Wednesday, the opposition BJP attacked the Congress government over the alleged rise in crimes against women in the state.