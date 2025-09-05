Woman believed to be from Indonesia held near India-Nepal border in Darjeeling

A woman believed to be from Indonesia, who allegedly lived in Mumbai for almost a decade on forged Indian documents, was arrested near the India-Nepal border in West Bengal’s Darjeeling on Thursday. The Sahastra Seema Bal intercepted the woman and handed her over to the police. (HT PHOTO)

The border guarding Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted her and handed her over to the police . “The woman identified herself as Ninyoman Murni, an Indian citizen. Further scrutiny revealed multiple forged documents, including Indonesian IDs, with conflicting personal information,” the SSB said in a statement. “The woman admitted to having fraudulently acquired an Indian Aadhaar and PAN via a local agent in Mumbai.”

Murni was booked under the Foreigners Act, Passports Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “She confessed to using multiple identities for international travel and cross-border movement between Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal, and India,” the SSB statement said.

The Indonesian passport seized from her identified her as Ni Kadek Sisiani, 51, a resident of Indonesia’s Bali. Her Aadhaar and PAN showed her name as Ninyoman Murni, 49, a resident of Mumbai’s Worli.

Darjeeling police superintendent Praween Prakash said further investigation is going on.