Woman believed to be from Indonesia held near India-Nepal border in Darjeeling
The Indonesian passport seized from the woman identified her as Ni Kadek Sisiani, 51, a resident of Indonesia’s Bali
A woman believed to be from Indonesia, who allegedly lived in Mumbai for almost a decade on forged Indian documents, was arrested near the India-Nepal border in West Bengal’s Darjeeling on Thursday.
The border guarding Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted her and handed her over to the police . “The woman identified herself as Ninyoman Murni, an Indian citizen. Further scrutiny revealed multiple forged documents, including Indonesian IDs, with conflicting personal information,” the SSB said in a statement. “The woman admitted to having fraudulently acquired an Indian Aadhaar and PAN via a local agent in Mumbai.”
Murni was booked under the Foreigners Act, Passports Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “She confessed to using multiple identities for international travel and cross-border movement between Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal, and India,” the SSB statement said.
The Indonesian passport seized from her identified her as Ni Kadek Sisiani, 51, a resident of Indonesia’s Bali. Her Aadhaar and PAN showed her name as Ninyoman Murni, 49, a resident of Mumbai’s Worli.
Darjeeling police superintendent Praween Prakash said further investigation is going on.