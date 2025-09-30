Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Woman collapses, dies while dancing with husband at garba event in Madhya Pradesh

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 03:55 am IST

The incident occurred at Sant Singaji temple in Bikan village, around 55 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday night, police said.

Khargone: A 19-year-old newlywed woman collapsed and died while dancing with her husband at a 'garba' event in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Monday.

In a video, the woman can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song on a stage in front of a Durga idol.
In a video, the woman can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song on a stage in front of a Durga idol. (Pexel)

The incident occurred at Sant Singaji temple in Bikan village, around 55 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday night, they said.

Though the matter was not reported to the police.

In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the woman can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song on a stage in front of a Durga idol with her husband. Moments later, she slumps to the floor even as onlookers initially laugh, assuming it was part of the performance.

According to acquaintances, when the woman identified as Sonam did not move despite her husband's efforts, she was rushed to a doctor who declared her dead.

Sonam had tied the knot with Krishna Pal in May this year, a local said.

As the death occurred in front of several people and there was no suspicion of foul play, the family performed her last rites on Monday without a post-mortem, he said.

Bhikangaon station house officer Gulab Singh Rawat said the police found out about the incident only through social media posts on Monday, and had not received any complaint regarding the death.

