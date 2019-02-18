Woman constable aspirant dies during physical test in Telangana

A 20-year-old woman suffered a cardiac arrest during a 100-metre running race at a police constable recruitment test in Telangana’s Karimnagar district and died in a hospital on Monday, the police said.

The woman was identified as V Mamatha, daughter of an auto rickshaw driver V Sampath of Velichala of Ramadugu block in the district. She was the eldest of his three daughters.

According to police, Mamatha, who had cleared the written test for the constable’s post, attended the physical fitness test at the City Police Training Centre in Karimnagar in the morning. As part of the tests, she took part in the 100-metre running event.

“Soon after completing the running race, she collapsed instantaneously. The police personnel, who were supervising the event, rushed to her immediately and provided first aid,” Karimnagar police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy said.

“They later shifted her to the government hospital in the district headquarters, where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment,” Reddy, who visited the hospital, said.

Reddy consoled the family members and assured he would ensure all possible help from the government to the bereaved family.

“If the candidates participating in police recruitment tests have any prior health problems, they should inform the department well in advance. We would postpone the physical fitness tests to a later date for such candidates,” Reddy said.

