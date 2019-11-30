e-paper
Woman cop proposes marriage to wanted criminal, arrests him in temple

Balkishan Chaubey, who was a resident of Bijouri village of Mahoba district of UP, was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:09 IST
Anupam Pateriya
Anupam Pateriya
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
The criminal was produced before the court on Friday and sent to jail.
The criminal was produced before the court on Friday and sent to jail.(Representative Image)
         

The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Thursday arrested a hardcore criminal,wanted in 16 different criminal cases including murder for the past one year, by laying a trap of fake marriage.

Balkishan Chaubey, who was a resident of Bijouri village of Mahoba district of UP, was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head. Chaubey had killed a man in Nowgaon area of MP in August this year. “The MP Police were trying to nab him but every time he succeeded in dodging us,” said SS Baghel, sub-divisional of police, Chhatarpur.

The police came to know that he was looking for a woman to marry. Police laid a trap and asked a woman police personnel to contact him through mobile.

“Police arranged a SIM card of New Delhi circle in the name of a woman labourer from Bundelkhand, who is presently living in New Delhi. The woman sub-inspector called Chaubey and said she was mistakenly dialled his number. Chaubey asked his whereabouts and later he checked the credentials of the number. Chaubey called her back and they started talking to each other. After a week, the woman proposed marriage to him,” said Tilak Singh, superintendent of police, Chhatarpur.

They decided to meet in a temple of Bijouri village for Roka ceremony on Thursday.

“The woman sub-inspector reached there with other police personnel in civil dress. When Chaubey reached the temple, police arrested him on Thursday,” said Singh.

Chaubey was produced before the court on Friday and sent to jail.

