Woman corporator dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh, journo held for abetment

The corporator, in her handwritten note, mentioned Pandey who ran a local news website and claimed that the accused was publishing news against her without any evidence.
The Chhattisgarh police arrested a journalist on Friday, after a woman corporator allegedly died by suicide in Raigarh district accusing him of spreading misinformation about her. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 05:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a web journalist on Friday, after a woman corporator allegedly died by suicide in Raigarh district accusing him of constantly spreading misinformation about her, officials said.

Superintendent of Police , Raigarh , Abhishek Meena said that accused Amit Pandey, who runs a website, was booked under section IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and had been arrested.

“A woman corporator of the ruling Congress died by suicide on Thursday after which we have started investigation. During the probe, the police found a note addressing the local police, in which the corporator accused Pandey of constantly running fake news against her,” Meena said.

The corporator, in her handwritten note, mentioned Pandey who ran a local news website and claimed that the accused was publishing news against her without any evidence.

“Pandey was also writing against the corporator on Facebook and other social media platforms due to which she was very upset,” said the SP.

The journalist was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

