Woman dies by suicide in Purnea after alleged loan repayment pressure
ByAditya Nath Jha
Dec 21, 2024 06:44 PM IST
The woman, who was running a self-help group (SHG), had allegedly taken a loan of ₹45,000 from a private financial company in September with a monthly instalment of ₹2,500
Purnea: A 28-year-old woman died by suicide in Bihar’s Purnea on Friday after a private finance company staff allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she didn’t repay a loan taken from them, police said.
Police said that the woman, who was running a self-help group (SHG), had allegedly taken a loan of ₹45,000 from a private financial company in September with a monthly instalment of ₹2,500.
“Neighbours said that a collection agent visited the woman living with her two children and in-laws and threatened and abused her in the absence of her husband, who is a migrant labourer working in Delhi. They said the woman looked upset on Friday,” said an officer.
The collection agent denied the allegations and said that he had gone to the woman’s house to collect the loan instalment, and she had assured him to make the payment the next day. “We never abused her,” he said.