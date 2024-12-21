Menu Explore
Woman dies by suicide in Purnea after alleged loan repayment pressure

ByAditya Nath Jha
Dec 21, 2024 06:44 PM IST

The woman, who was running a self-help group (SHG), had allegedly taken a loan of ₹45,000 from a private financial company in September with a monthly instalment of ₹2,500

Purnea: A 28-year-old woman died by suicide in Bihar’s Purnea on Friday after a private finance company staff allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she didn’t repay a loan taken from them, police said.

A 28-year-old woman dies by suicide in Purnea on Friday evening (File Photo)
A 28-year-old woman dies by suicide in Purnea on Friday evening (File Photo)

Police said that the woman, who was running a self-help group (SHG), had allegedly taken a loan of 45,000 from a private financial company in September with a monthly instalment of 2,500.

“Neighbours said that a collection agent visited the woman living with her two children and in-laws and threatened and abused her in the absence of her husband, who is a migrant labourer working in Delhi. They said the woman looked upset on Friday,” said an officer.

The collection agent denied the allegations and said that he had gone to the woman’s house to collect the loan instalment, and she had assured him to make the payment the next day. “We never abused her,” he said.

Sarsi station house officer (SHO) Manish Kumar said that police are investigating the case. He said that police have not ruled out “coercive recovery”, a practice common in the region, in the case.

“Forensic experts have gathered evidence, and a postmortem examination was conducted. The report is awaited,” Kumar said, adding that police have not yet received a complaint from the woman’s family.

