HT Correspondent 35-year-old woman dies by suicide in Cooper Hospital

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old woman from Jogeshwari East died by suicide on Friday in the Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

According to the Juhu police, the woman who was suffering from a liver ailment, was admitted to the women ward three days ago after receiving treatment for weeks through a private clinic.

According to the police, the woman, a home maker, was depressed. Her husband, who was not allowed to stay in the ward, had asked their 16-year-old daughter to be by the woman’s side. The girl fell asleep around 5am on Friday and woke up around 15 minutes later when she found her mother missing. She called out to her father who was sitting outside the ward. The family along with the staff then began looking for the woman who was found on the ground in a pool of blood.

Doctors on duty checked the woman and declared her dead. The hospital staff then informed the police who registered a case of accidental death (ADR). “We have recorded the statements of the staff and the family of the woman who have confirmed that there was no foul play and that the deceased was under severe depression due to her liver failure,” said an officer of Juhu Police Station.

(helpline box)