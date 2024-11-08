Menu Explore
Woman jumps to death from fourth floor of Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Nov 08, 2024 06:52 AM IST

A 36-year-old woman died by suicide at Gardens Galleria Mall, reportedly distressed over a prolonged divorce. No note was found; investigation ongoing.

A 36-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of Gardens Galleria Mall on Wednesday night, police said, adding that no note was recovered from the spot, but it came to fore that she was upset over a prolonged divorce case.

Police said she gained access to the upper floor using the fire exit stairs of the mall. (HT Archive)
Police said she gained access to the upper floor using the fire exit stairs of the mall. (HT Archive)

Police said the deceased woman, 36, resided with her family in Karawal Nagar in Delhi.

“On Wednesday night, police were alerted that a woman jumped off from the fourth floor of Galleria Mall,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Upon getting information, the woman was identified with the help of her identity cards recovered from her possession, and later her family members were alerted. “The woman climbed to the fourth floor using the fire exit stairs of the mall and jumped to death,” said Singh.

“It was revealed that she was married to a Delhi-based man in 2017, but after a fortnight of marriage, a dispute took place, and she was separated from her husband. Since then, her divorce case is pending in court, and she was upset by this,” he said.

The woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is available, and it is crucial to reach out for help. You’re not alone, and support can be accessed by contacting a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional.

You can also reach out to a helpline for confidential support and guidance: AASRA: +91-9820466726.

