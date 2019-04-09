Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Woman can file dowry case at place she has taken shelter: Supreme Court

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered an important judgment with regard to territorial jurisdiction of a place where a married woman can file cases against her estranged husband and in-laws after being subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2019 11:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
ranjan gogoi,supreme court,Uttar Pradesh
The bench said besides the place where a woman was living before and after marriage, the place of shelter will also have territorial jurisdiction for filing matrimonial cases.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court Tuesday held that a woman driven out of her matrimonial home can file a criminal case against her estranged spouse and in-laws at a place where she has taken shelter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered an important judgment with regard to territorial jurisdiction of a place where a married woman can file cases against her estranged husband and in-laws after being subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty.

The bench said besides the place where a woman was living before and after marriage, the place of shelter will also have territorial jurisdiction for filing matrimonial cases.

The apex court verdict came on a plea filed by one Rupali Devi of Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 11:12 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics