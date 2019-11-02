Woman ends life as family plans to abandon pet: Cops

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:45 IST

Upset that her family may force her to abandon her pet dog, a 23-year-old accountant reportedly committed suicide in Coimbatore, a police officer said on Friday.

The woman left behind a note to her family, apologising for her decision and asking them to take care of the dog. Police said the woman had bought the dog two years ago. Lately, however, their neighbours had started complaining that the dog barked too much at night. Too embarrassed by frequent complaints, the woman’s parents told her they wanted to get rid of the dog. But she stood her ground.

A police officer said that recently, the woman’s father reportedly told her that she will have to take the dog to the city outskirts and leave it there.

On Thursday, the woman, who worked in a private firm, locked herself in her room and didn’t come out for long. “When her parents broke in,they found her hanging,” a police officer said. Her suicide note, roughly translated from Tamil, read, “Mummy, Daddy, Brother , Kindly take care of Caesar... I am sorry for my decision. Everyone should live happily.” The woman’s body has been sent to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for a post mortem examination. Police said they were conducting an inquiry mandated under the law for an unnatural death

