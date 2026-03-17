A 46-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Yadgir district after her family allegedly faced prolonged social boycott over accusations involving her son, police said. Woman facing social boycott dies by suicide

The woman, from Girinagar in Yadgir district, jumped from the Joladadagi Bridge-cum-Barrage on Saturday night, said police, adding that her body was recovered by fire and emergency services personnel on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the family had been under social boycott for several months after community leaders accused her son of having an extramarital relationship with a pregnant woman from the same community.

Wadgera Police Sub-Inspector Maheboob Ali said the boycott had been imposed by leaders of the Sillekyata community. “It is alleged that a few months ago, leaders of the Sillekyata community imposed a 10-year social boycott on the woman’s family after accusing her son of having an illicit relationship with a pregnant woman from the same community,” he said.

Police said that during a community meeting, leaders allegedly warned the family to vacate their house and leave the area. They were also instructed not to speak with anyone in the locality, and others were warned that interacting with them could result in a similar boycott.

The restrictions reportedly affected the family’s livelihood.

Investigators said the community leaders had not allowed the family to continue fishing or selling fish, which had been their main source of income.

Police said the woman had been distressed by the social boycott and the fine imposed on the family, and had repeatedly expressed concern about how they would survive.

Before the incident, she had gone to Joladadagi village. On Saturday evening, she removed her nuptial chain and left it on the barrage before jumping into the water, said police.

Police said two people have been detained in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to trace three other suspects.

“Since the case is still under investigation, the names of the accused cannot be disclosed,” the superintendent of police said.

A case has been registered at Wadgera Police Station under Crime No. 58/2026 under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment to suicide.

“The exact reason for the suicide will become known later through the investigation. A case has been registered under sections BNS (108) related to social boycott or abetment to suicide. The details cannot be disclosed now; they will be revealed after the investigation,” Shankar said.

Police said the Karnataka government introduced a bill criminalising social boycott in 2025, but it has not yet received the Governor’s assent and therefore has not come into force.

The bill, introduced on December 12 by state social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa, establishes criminal penalties for imposing or enabling social exclusion through informal community mechanisms. The law prescribes imprisonment of up to 3 years, a fine that may extend to ₹1 lakh, or both.

The legislation outlines 20 forms of exclusion, including denying a person the right to work, hire services, conduct business, or participate in social and religious life on the same terms as others.