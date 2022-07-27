Home / India News / Woman feared drowned at Vizag beach surfaces in Bengaluru: Police
india news

Woman feared drowned at Vizag beach surfaces in Bengaluru: Police

Visakhapatnam additional commissioner of police (east) Harshitha Chandra said the missing woman was traced and she had sent a voice message to her parents over phone saying she was safe.
A 21-year-old married woman, who went missing on Ramakrishnapuram beach and feared drowned in Bay of Bengal in Visakapatnam on Monday, was traced in Bengaluru in Karnataka on Wednesday, police said. (Representative Photo)
A 21-year-old married woman, who went missing on Ramakrishnapuram beach and feared drowned in Bay of Bengal in Visakapatnam on Monday, was traced in Bengaluru in Karnataka on Wednesday, police said. (Representative Photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

A 21-year-old married woman, who went missing on Ramakrishnapuram beach and feared drowned in Bay of Bengal in Visakapatnam on Monday, was traced in Bengaluru in Karnataka on Wednesday, police said.

“We have got the information that the woman – N Sai Priya, informed her parents that she was safe in Bengaluru and there was no need to search for her. She told them she would come back after a few days,” Visakhapatnam Town-3 police inspector Korada Rama Rao told HT.

Visakhapatnam additional commissioner of police (east) Harshitha Chandra said the missing woman was traced and she had sent a voice message to her parents over phone saying she was safe.

Preliminary inquiries by police revealed that Sai Priya had run away with another man with whom she had an affair before her marriage. “We are investigating the case. Once she returns to Visakhapatnam, we would be able to reveal more details,” the inspector said.

Sai Priya, a resident of Sanjeevaiah Nagar in Visakhapatnam, married to Ch Srinivasa Rao, a private employee in Hyderabad, on July 25, 2020. “The couple came to Visakhapatnam on Monday on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary. They went to Simhachalam temple in the morning and to Ramakrishnapuram beach in the evening to spend some time,” police said.

At around 7.30 pm, minutes before they were planning to return home, Sai Priya told her husband that she would play for some more time with the tides and take a selfie. As he was attending a call on his mobile phone, she went towards the sea.

“After attending the call on his mobile, Srinivasa Rao looked up to the sea and could not find his wife. He suspected that she was washed away in the sea with a tide and immediately alerted police,” the police inspector said.

On Tuesday morning, police with the help of the two speed boats and a Chetak helicopter hired from the Coast Guard started searching for Sai Priya. “However, there was no trace of her till Wednesday evening,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out