Woman feared drowned at Vizag beach surfaces in Bengaluru: Police

A 21-year-old married woman, who went missing on Ramakrishnapuram beach and feared drowned in Bay of Bengal in Visakapatnam on Monday, was traced in Bengaluru in Karnataka on Wednesday, police said.

“We have got the information that the woman – N Sai Priya, informed her parents that she was safe in Bengaluru and there was no need to search for her. She told them she would come back after a few days,” Visakhapatnam Town-3 police inspector Korada Rama Rao told HT.

Visakhapatnam additional commissioner of police (east) Harshitha Chandra said the missing woman was traced and she had sent a voice message to her parents over phone saying she was safe.

Preliminary inquiries by police revealed that Sai Priya had run away with another man with whom she had an affair before her marriage. “We are investigating the case. Once she returns to Visakhapatnam, we would be able to reveal more details,” the inspector said.

Sai Priya, a resident of Sanjeevaiah Nagar in Visakhapatnam, married to Ch Srinivasa Rao, a private employee in Hyderabad, on July 25, 2020. “The couple came to Visakhapatnam on Monday on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary. They went to Simhachalam temple in the morning and to Ramakrishnapuram beach in the evening to spend some time,” police said.

At around 7.30 pm, minutes before they were planning to return home, Sai Priya told her husband that she would play for some more time with the tides and take a selfie. As he was attending a call on his mobile phone, she went towards the sea.

“After attending the call on his mobile, Srinivasa Rao looked up to the sea and could not find his wife. He suspected that she was washed away in the sea with a tide and immediately alerted police,” the police inspector said.

On Tuesday morning, police with the help of the two speed boats and a Chetak helicopter hired from the Coast Guard started searching for Sai Priya. “However, there was no trace of her till Wednesday evening,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON