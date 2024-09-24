Woman, foetus die in hospital, kin stage protest

Local residents and activists protested in front of the Malabar Medical College Hospital in Modakallur at Kozhikode district in Kerala on Monday, demanding action against those responsible for alleged medical negligence resulting in the deaths of a pregnant 35-year-old woman and her unborn child. The victim’s family members alleged medical negligence on part of the doctors who attended to her. However, hospital officials denied the allegations (File photo)

However, police later intervened and dispersed the protesters.

The woman, Aswathy (who goes by single name), a resident of Ekarool in Kozhikode, died during childbirth on September 13, a day after her foetus died due to rupture of uterus.

The victim’s family members alleged medical negligence on part of the doctors who attended to her. However, hospital officials denied the allegations and said that the victim developed sudden complications, including rise in blood pressure, while she was being prepped for the c-section.

Her family members during the protest alleged that the doctors did not conduct an early c-section, which could have saved her life, despite repeated pleas.

Aswathy’s husband Vivek told the local media, “We got her admitted to the hospital on September 7 after which she began experiencing labour pain. In the following days, I saw her repeatedly asking doctors to conduct a c-section, but the doctors were adamant for a normal delivery. That’s what cost her life.”

“We will go to any extent to get justice for her,” he added.

In a statement on its social media account, the hospital said it was saddened by the death of the 35-year-old and promised to cooperate with any investigation to uncover the truth.

An “action committee”, comprising Aswathy’s relatives and local residents, constituted in the wake of her death has demanded that the doctors and other medical staff present at the time be charged with culpable homicide.