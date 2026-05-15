Woman gangraped inside private bus in Delhi; two drivers arrested

A 30-year-old woman was gang raped allegedly by two men inside a private Bihar-registered bus in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said, adding that the two accused, both identified as drivers of the bus, were arrested.

File photo of a Delhi Police vehicle. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said that a case under section 64(1) (rape), 70 (1) (gang rape), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the two men on Tuesday.

“The two men have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The two will soon be chargesheeted as well. We’ll ensure a speedy trial,” the DCP said.

A senior police officer said the accused were identified as Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both in their late 30s and originally from Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was standing at a bus stop in Saraswati Vihar on the Outer Ring road and allegedly entered the bus around 12:15am on Tuesday, after which she was allegedly pushed to the back of the bus where she was raped allegedly by both men, according to the police.

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{{^usCountry}} The bus reached near Nangloi railway station around 1am and was then parked, according to the police {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bus reached near Nangloi railway station around 1am and was then parked, according to the police {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I was raped when the bus was moving and it continued after it was parked,” said the woman, a resident of Pitampura. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was raped when the bus was moving and it continued after it was parked,” said the woman, a resident of Pitampura. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police, however, have denied that the rape took place in the moving bus but claimed she was sexually assaulted after the bus was parked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police, however, have denied that the rape took place in the moving bus but claimed she was sexually assaulted after the bus was parked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said that the woman managed to get out of the bus around 2:45am and called the police a minute later, after which staff from the Nangloi police station reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the woman managed to get out of the bus around 2:45am and called the police a minute later, after which staff from the Nangloi police station reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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“I told the men to let me go and that I will not take any action against them, which is why they freed me,” said the woman.

Police said Umesh was at the spot while Ramendra had fled when the Nangloi police station staff showed up.

According to the first information report, the details of which were relayed to HT by senior police officers, there were two more people in the bus who had no role to play in the alleged crime.

Umesh was apprehended from the spot while Ramendra was apprehended a few hours later, police said, adding that both were produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody until Monday.

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The woman was taken for a medical examination to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital where doctors, according to the police, confirmed rape.

The FIR, according to senior police officers, was lodged in the presence of government counsellors. The bus had black tinted glasses and raised curtains, which according to the Supreme Court guidelines of 2012,are banned in the Capital.

When HT investigated the 8km stretch the bus traversed between the woman allegedly entering it and stopping near Nangloi Metro Station, HT spotted at least two police booths at Raj Park and Peeragarhi junction, where police officials were present.

A senior police officersaid that thousands of vehicles passed through that route and “nothing unusual” was spotted.

When HT visited the woman’s house in Pitampura, her husband, 30, and her three daughters, four, six and nine, were present.

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“On Monday, we all went to her brother’s house in Sutanpuri to help him shift houses. While my daughters and I came back, she stayed on. She wasn’t carrying a phone. I called her brother around 10:30pm and he said that she had left. I waited for her all night but she didn’t come,” her husband said.

The husband said he received a call around 1pm on Tuesday from his wife, who was calling from the Rani Bagh police station, asking him to meet her there.

“When I reached (the police station), she told me that she had been raped and that she was being taken to court for a statement before the magistrate,” the husband added.

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