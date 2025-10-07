Search
Woman goes missing after being dragged into river by crocodile in Odisha's Jajpur

PTI |
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 02:01 pm IST

Soudamini Mahala was bathing in the Kharasrota river when a crocodile pulled her under. A video of the crocodile dragging the woman into the river, went viral.

A 57-year-old woman went missing after a crocodile dragged her into the Kharasrota river in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

On receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel and police reached the spot and initiated a search operation in the river.(ANI file photo)
The incident occurred at Kantia village under the Binjharpur Police Station limits when the woman, identified as Soudamini Mahala, was bathing in the river on Monday afternoon, a senior officer said.

A video, in which a crocodile was seen dragging the woman into the river, went viral on social media.

"The woman was taking a bath in the Kharasrota river around 4 pm on Monday. A crocodile dragged her into the high stream of the river. Villagers present on the riverbank tried to chase the reptile but failed to rescue her," the officer said.

On receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel and police reached the spot and initiated a search operation in the river, he said.

“As we noticed that the crocodile was dragging the woman into the river, we jumped to rescue her, but all our efforts went in vain," said Naba Kishore Mahala, an eyewitness.

