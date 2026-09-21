Woman grabbed, man hit as mob harasses couple in Bihar's Jamui, shocking video surfaces

An alleged incident of harassment has surfaced, purportedly from Bihar’s Jamui, through a video that has gone viral on social media, showing a young woman and a man who appear to be confronted and harassed by a group of people at night. Taking cognisance of the matter, Bihar Police responded to the video on X.

The disturbing visuals have prompted calls for police action against whoever is responsible for the incident. (Grabs from the viral video)

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Social media posts claim the incident took place in Jamui. HT hasn't independently verified the location, time, authenticity and the circumstances leading up to what is seen in the video.

However, the disturbing visuals have prompted calls for police action against whoever is responsible for the incident.

The viral video

The footage, as seen on social media, shows a group of people surrounding the couple at an undisclosed location. The video appears to have been shot at night.

The woman can be seen being confronted by several men, while the man accompanying her appears to be separated from her during the confrontation.

At one point, a person whose face is covered appears to move towards the woman and lifts her up, grabbing her from below. The woman can be heard screaming and appears to resist. The man also attempts to intervene as the situation escalates. The two eventually appear to get away from the group.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video appears to show the same couple, only this time the location is different, and they are on a scooter. The same group appears to confront them again, after which an argument ensues. The couple are later seen apparently pleading with the men before leaving the spot. The sequence of events, what led to the confrontation, and the sequence of the videos remain unclear. Police action sought {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video appears to show the same couple, only this time the location is different, and they are on a scooter. The same group appears to confront them again, after which an argument ensues. The couple are later seen apparently pleading with the men before leaving the spot. The sequence of events, what led to the confrontation, and the sequence of the videos remain unclear. Police action sought {{/usCountry}}

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Several social media users have called for police action, and the footage has sparked strong reactions online. Users have described the incident as harassment and alleged moral policing. Several social media users have urged the police to identify the people seen in the videos and investigate what happened. Some posts have also tagged the Bihar Police and the Jamui Police while seeking action against those allegedly involved.

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Bihar Police responded to the circulation of the footage on X. In a reply tagging Jamui Police, the Bihar Police account wrote, “@JamuiPolice Please forward for information and necessary action.” The response confirms that the footage has been brought to the attention of the state police authorities. It does not, however, establish that the incident shown in the video occurred in Jamui.

There is also no publicly confirmed information yet on whether a police case has been registered, who the people in the video are or what action, if any, has been taken.

An investigation by the local authorities would be needed to establish when and where the videos were recorded, who was involved and what led to the confrontation.

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