Woman throws acid on man’s face in Bihar’s Jamui: Police

Both the girl and the victim are neighbours and both of them have been in a relationship for about four years. Rahman had gone to Dubai in June 2024 and also used to send money to her, family members of Rahman confirmed.
According to police, she called him in her house on the pretext of meeting and as soon as he reached, she threw acid on him leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to Jamui district hospital from where the doctor referred him to the higher centre, police said.
Station house officer (SHO) Amrendra Kumar said, “Probe is underway from all possible angles.”
“The accused along with her family has been absconding since the incident and police have launched a manhunt to arrest her and her father”, Kumar added.