Woman throws acid on man’s face in Bihar’s Jamui: Police

A 23-year-old man sustained serious burn injuries after a woman threw acid on his face in Bihar's Jamui on Tuesday late evening, police said. The accused girl along with her family members escaped after the incident.

The man identified as Muhammad Rahman (23) a resident of Islamnagar works in Dubai and came to his native village a few days ago.

Both the girl and the victim are neighbours and both of them have been in a relationship for about four years. Rahman had gone to Dubai in June 2024 and also used to send money to her, family members of Rahman confirmed.

According to police, she called him in her house on the pretext of meeting and as soon as he reached, she threw acid on him leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to Jamui district hospital from where the doctor referred him to the higher centre, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) Amrendra Kumar said, “Probe is underway from all possible angles.”

“The accused along with her family has been absconding since the incident and police have launched a manhunt to arrest her and her father”, Kumar added.