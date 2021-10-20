Home / India News / Woman hacked to death for silver anklets in Rajasthan
Woman hacked to death for silver anklets in Rajasthan

Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur

A 55-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit and feet severed in Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur rural, with police suspecting it to be a case of theft.

Jaipur rural SP Shankar Dutt Sharma said the woman’s body was found by villagers in Khatepura village.

The deceased, identified as Geeta Devi, must have gone to the forest to graze cattle when she was attacked, the SP said.

“This seems to be a case of loot as the silver anklets that she had been wearing were apparently taken away by the killers,” Sharma added.

Following this, a case was registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, police said. A team of 300 cops have been formed to nab the accused.

