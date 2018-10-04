Woman injured in acid attack in Ambala

A 31-year-old woman was injured Thursday after two bikers threw acid on her, police said. The woman, an Ambala resident, was rushed to civil hospital from where she was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. She has received burn injuries on her face.

Senior police officers, including superintendent of police Ashok Kumar, the DSP and the SHO at Baldevnagar police station visited the spot.

Police said the woman was working at a government office in Ambala City. When she was returning home after attending the office, two masked men riding a bike threw acid on her face. The woman raised an alarm, but the accused managed to flee.

Police said the investigation is on and the accused would be nabbed soon.

The police were collecting the CCTV footage of the houses located nearby the incident site. The condition of the woman was stated to be stable, police said

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 22:10 IST