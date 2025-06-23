Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Woman killed by Nepalese tenant in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 04:55 PM IST

During the initial investigation, police found that the accused was drunk when he killed the woman. After the crime, he consumed some pesticide, police said.

A woman was killed allegedly by a Nepalese tenant in her building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Prem (36), a native of Nepal and the deceased was identified as Santosh (56), police said.(PTI/File)
The accused was identified as Prem (36), a native of Nepal and the deceased was identified as Santosh (56), police said.(PTI/File)

The accused was identified as Prem (36), a native of Nepal and the deceased was identified as Santosh (56), police said.

Santosh's son Devender Kumar filed a complaint stating that he found his mother dead on the floor on Sunday. Shocked by this, he began knocking at Prem's door who lived in the same building, they said.

However, Prem did not open the door. Growing suspicious, Devender broke it open and found him lying unconscious on the floor. Following this, Devender called the police, they added.

Police reached the spot and sent Santosh's body for post-mortem. They also took Prem to the Civil Hospital in Solan. He was then referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla for further treatment.

During the initial investigation, police found that Prem was drunk when he killed Santosh. "After committing the crime, he consumed some pesticide and was found unconscious at the scene," Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Kumar also told the police that Prem had been living in the building for the past year.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Woman killed by Nepalese tenant in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On