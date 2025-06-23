Woman killed by Nepalese tenant in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

A woman was killed allegedly by a Nepalese tenant in her building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Prem (36), a native of Nepal and the deceased was identified as Santosh (56), police said.(PTI/File)

Santosh's son Devender Kumar filed a complaint stating that he found his mother dead on the floor on Sunday. Shocked by this, he began knocking at Prem's door who lived in the same building, they said.

However, Prem did not open the door. Growing suspicious, Devender broke it open and found him lying unconscious on the floor. Following this, Devender called the police, they added.

Police reached the spot and sent Santosh's body for post-mortem. They also took Prem to the Civil Hospital in Solan. He was then referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla for further treatment.

During the initial investigation, police found that Prem was drunk when he killed Santosh. "After committing the crime, he consumed some pesticide and was found unconscious at the scene," Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Kumar also told the police that Prem had been living in the building for the past year.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, Singh said.