...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman killed, stuffed in blue drum in Punjab shocker; body identified by tattoos

The SHO further added that two tattoos were discovered on the woman's body, which helped establish her identity.

Published on: May 27, 2026 06:09 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

In a shocking development, a woman's body was found stuffed in a blue drum on Wednesday in Punjab's Patiala. The discovery has prompted police to launch a major investigation into a suspected murder.

The woman, who was identified due to tattoos on her body, was found near a DCW over bridge after police received an alert about a drum containing human remains.(ANI/Representational)

The woman, who was identified due to tattoos on her body, was found near a DCW over bridge after police received an alert about a drum containing human remains.

"We immediately reached the scene to investigate. We summoned a forensic team to the site to conduct an on-the-spot examination. Subsequently, the body was shifted to the mortuary for identification," said Station House Officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh.

The SHO further added that two tattoos were discovered on the woman's body, which helped establish her identity.

"Following this, her identity was established; she has been identified as Neha (aged 20+), the daughter of Sant Lal," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police added that the family belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur area, but were currently living in Patiala.

As reported by HT, the crime stemmed from an argument after the father pressured his son to pursue the All India Pre-medical Test exam NEET, instead of B.com.

These murders took place almost a year after the Meerut shocker, which brought the term "blue drum murder" to Indian headlines.

In UP's Meerut, Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy personnel, was killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, in 2025. His body was dismembered and stuffed in a blue drum that was sealed with concrete.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

punjab murder patiala
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Woman killed, stuffed in blue drum in Punjab shocker; body identified by tattoos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.