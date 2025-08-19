Another ‘blue drum murder’, this one in Rajasthan: Victim's wife, her lover arrested

A day after a man's body was found stuffed in a drum in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, police have arrested the victim's wife and her alleged lover. Hansram, a resident of UP's Shahjahanpur, was found dead, stuffed in a blue drum on Sunday. Police recovered his body after neighbours complained of a foul smell.(X/@IndiaObserverX)

The colour of the drum and the alleged motive have led to parallels being drawn with another infamous case in UP's Meerut.

Hansram's wife, Sunita, and her alleged lover, Jitendra, who is also the son of the landlord of their house in Rajasthan, were arrested on Monday. The two accused had been on the run along with Sunita's three children. As per police officials, they are being questioned.

Hansram, the victim, was originally from UP's Shahjahanpur.

He lived with his wife and three children in Rajasthan in a rented rooftop room for the past two months as he worked at a brick kiln nearby.

His body was found after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

Salt applied to body for quick decomposition

As per a PTI report, police officials said Hansram's body had been discovered with a throat injury, inflicted by a sharp weapon.

Police also said that salt had been applied all over the body to speed up the decomposition process. Officials suspect that his wife and Jitendra orchestrated the murder. Hansram was allegedly addicted to alcohol and often drank with Jitendra, police officials told PTI.

Similar murder in Meerut

This case comes months after a man's dead body was found stuffed in a blue drum in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

As per reports, Sahil Shukla, the ex-merchant navy officer was allegedly killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, with help from her alleged lover Saurabh Rajput.

The due allegedly stabbed Shukla to death and then proceeded to dismember his body. The remains were stuffed in a blue drum filled with cement.