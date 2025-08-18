Man’s body found stuffed in drum in Rajasthan; wife and children missing

A man was found dead, stuffed in a drum on a rooftop in Rajasthan’s Khairthal Tijara district, bearing signs of a sharp weapon attack, while his family remains missing. A man was found dead, stuffed in a drum on a rooftop in Khairthal Tijara district of Rajasthan.(X-@IndiaObserverX)

The deceased was identified as Hansram alias Suraj, a native of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Adarsh Colony, Kishangarhbas, with his wife and three children, PTI quoted DSP Rajendra Singh Nirwan as saying

The body, which bore a throat injury from a sharp weapon, was found after neighbours complained of a foul smell. “Salt had been put over the body to speed up decomposition,” Nirwan told the news agency.

Hansram had rented a rooftop room about one and a half months ago and worked at a brick kiln. Since Saturday, his wife Sunita, their children, and the landlord’s son Jitendra have been missing, police said.

“The deceased was addicted to liquor and often drank with Jitendra. Since Saturday evening, both Jitendra and Hansram’s family members have been untraceable,” the DSP added.

Police have launched a search for the missing persons. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case registered.

Police said it is not yet clear how long the man’s body had been in the drum or the motive behind his murder. They are also trying to contact the victim’s family members.

Earlier in March this year, a man was allegedly killed in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, by his wife and her lover. They allegedly chopped up the body, placed it in a drum, and buried it under wet cement.

The crime came to light after the couple’s daughter repeatedly told neighbours, “Papa drum main hain.”

Following the sensational Meerut drum murder case, the body of an unidentified man was found stuffed in a blue drum in Ludhiana’s Sherpur area in June.

The man’s limbs had been tied with a rope before he was wrapped in a bedsheet and then placed inside a plastic gunny bag, which was stuffed into the drum.

The grim discovery was made when rag pickers spotted the drum in a vacant plot. Division Number 6 police were immediately informed and reached the site.

With PTI inputs