Man’s body found in blue drum in Punjab’s Ludhiana | What we know so far

A decomposed body of a man was found wrapped in a sack inside a blue drum in Punjab’s Ludhiana, evoking chilling memories of the murder of the former merchant navy officer in Meerut. The police were alerted after the detection of a foul smell in the Sherpur area of the city. (PTI/ Representational)

The police were alerted after the detection of a foul smell in the Sherpur area of the city. The cops found the man's body with his neck and legs tied with a rope.

SHO Kulwant Kaur said that the deceased appears to be a migrant worker, aged around 40 years old, and the body has been sent for post-mortem to the civil hospital.

“The body does not show any visible injury marks, but its condition is deteriorated,” the SHO said.

“The deceased looks like a migrant based on facial features. There are no injury marks on the body as of now, though its condition is bad. The post-mortem will reveal the exact cause and circumstances of death. Many drum companies are being questioned. A large number of migrants live around the crime scene, and we are interrogating them as well,” she said.

How was the unidentified body found?

The body was found when ragpickers came to take away the drum, but they detected a stench coming from it. The smell made the ragpickers cautious, and they immediately alerted the cops at the Division 6 police station.

What has the investigation revealed so far?

The Ludhiana police have begun investigating the case and compiled a list of 42 drum manufacturing units in Ludhiana. The blue drum that contained the body of the deceased is apparently brand new and freshly bought. This fact points towards the possibility of a premeditated murder.

“There is suspicion that the drum was freshly bought before the killing,” police said.

The investigators have also begun scanning CCTV footage around the crime scene, taking a five-kilometre radius in and around the Sherpur area. Footage from several cameras at the railway station, bus stands, and other areas in the city is currently under scanner. The police teams have also been tracking the route, checking several vehicles, including ones with suspicious registration numbers.

Meerut blue drum murder

The Ludhiana case has brought back memories of the murder of Meerut’s Saurabh Rajput, whose body was found sealed in a blue drum at his residence in March.

That murder was allegedly planned and executed by Rajput’s wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, who are currently lodged in jail.