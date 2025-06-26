Ludhiana: Unidentified body found inside drum

The body of an unidentified man was discovered stuffed inside a drum at a vacant plot in Sherpur area on Wednesday. Police have initiated efforts to trace the victim by checking missing person reports from nearby districts and through CCTV footage in and around the Sherpur area. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the incident came to light when ragpickers noticed a large plastic drum abandoned in an open plot. As they approached it intending to collect it, a foul smell raised their suspicion. They immediately alerted the Division Number 6 police.

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, SHO of Division Number 6 police station, said, “The ragpickers wanted to take the drum with them, but the stench coming from it made them cautious. They did the right thing by calling the police immediately.”

When police arrived and opened the drum, they found a gunny bag inside, which contained the body of a man, believed to be around 40 years old. The victim’s hands and feet were tied, and the body was wrapped in a bedsheet. The condition of the corpse suggests it had been decomposing for at least two days, officials said.

“The manner in which the body was hidden clearly points to a planned act of murder,” Inspector Kaur said. “We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons and have launched a full investigation.”

The identity of the deceased remains unknown. Police have initiated efforts to trace the victim by checking missing person reports from nearby districts and through CCTV footage in and around the Sherpur area.

Forensic teams were also roped in to gather evidence from the scene, and the body has been sent to the civil hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause and time of death.