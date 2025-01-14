Woman kills her four kids in Karnataka, attempts suicide

A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her four children by throwing them into a canal and then attempted to die by suicide in Nidagundi taluk on Monday, an officer said. Deputy superintendent of police Balappa Nandagavi said that the incident took place at around 11.30am. (Representational image)

Deputy superintendent of police Balappa Nandagavi said that the incident took place at around 11.30am. “The family of four were on way to visit a temple when their motorcycle ran out of petrol near the canal. The husband then went to get petrol but when he returned he found his two children missing. He was then informed by fishermen, who saw the incident, that his wife had thrown the children into the canal and then jumped into it.”

“The fishermen further told the man that his wife was pulled from the canal and rushed to Nidagundi Government Hospital. She was later transferred to Vijayapura district hospital,” he said.

He further said that only two of the four bodies were recovered from the canal and a search has been initiated for the bodies of other two children.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident took place due to a dispute over property. We have filed a case under BNS section 103 (punishment for murder) against the woman and are investigating the matter,” he added.