e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman lynched in south Bengal, four arrested

Woman lynched in south Bengal, four arrested

The police have arrested four people including the main accused Mahibul Mollah, 50. He is a LPG dealer in the locality.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Later, Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested.
Later, Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested. (FILE PHOTO.)
         

A 41-year-old woman was lynched and her husband seriously injured when they were beaten up by four people who suspected the couple of stealing money, in a village around 30 km east of Kolkata on Friday.

The police have arrested four people including the main accused Mahibul Mollah, 50. He is a LPG dealer in the locality.

A senior officer of Kashipur police station said that Mollah had accused the woman’s husband Ali Hossain of stealing money. An argument followed and Mollah and his associates assaulted Hossain.

“When Hossain’s wife Sufia Bibi tried to intervene, she was also beaten up. Villagers rescued the two and rushed them to a local hospital from where they were referred to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The woman was declared dead when she reached the hospital in Kolkata,” said the officer.

Later, Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested.

tags
top news
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In