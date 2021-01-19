Woman Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh
A woman Maoist with ₹8 lakh reward on her head was arrested from a village in Bijapur district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday
Police said that Korsa Maase (24), resident of Sakin Pujaripada village, was a member of Maoists’ Company Number 1, in Maad division of CPI (Maoist).
“Maase was also involved in instigating tribals to organise a rally against opening of camp in Gangaloor region in December last year. The arrest was made by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) during an operation launched on Monday. She is in police remand and investigation is underway,” said a police officer.
On Monday, during another anti-naxal operation in Bijapur, police have arrested Sunita Karam, from Cherelapal area of district, who was involved in hurling crude bombs on the new camp in Pamed area.
Meanwhile, eight Maoists surrendered in Dantewada district of Bastar region on Monday.
The eight, including a woman, said they surrendered due to their disappointment with the Maoist ideology.
Out of the eight, Suresh Oyami (20) was active as a member of Platoon No 13 under Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Maoists and carried a reward of ₹2 lakh on his head.
Three others - Jogi Madvi (19), Pradip alias Pandru Kovasi (20) and Sule Kawasi (35) - carried reward of ₹1 lakh each.
