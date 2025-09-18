Woman Naxal carrying 5 lakh reward killed in encounter by Chhattisgarh police

A 35-year-old woman Naxalite, who was wanted in nine incidents of violence and carried a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday. According to the police, the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area.(Representative/ ANI File)

The encounter broke out on Thursday morning when a team of the Chhattisgarh police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was conducting a search operation on a forested hill between Gufdi and Permapara villages under the limits of Gadiras police station, news agency PTI reported.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a woman Naxalite, identified as 35-year-old Buski Nuppo, was recovered from the encounter site.

The cops also recovered a 315 bore rifle, its five cartridges, one wireless set, eight detonators, Cordex wire (of approximately 10 metres), four gelatin rods, gunpowder, a radio, Maoist literature and other materials.

The officials quoted in the PTI report said that Nuppo was a member of the Malangir area committee of Maoists and was wanted in 9 serious Naxal-related cases in three police stations of Sukma and Dantewada. She carried a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head.

247 Naxals killed in 2025

247 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far in 2025, including the latest gun fight. 218 of these 247 were eliminated in the seven districts of the Bastar division, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division.

Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

Ten Naxalites, including a central committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Modem Balakrishna, were killed in an encounter in the state's Gariaband district on September 11.