Woman PG owner in Noida slaps law student over vacating accommodation | On cam

A woman paying guest (PG) owner in Sector 62 of Uttar Pradesh's was seen on video slapping a woman - a law student - allegedly over vacating the accommodation, officials said on Thursday. After the video surfaced on social media, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate said an FIR had been registered in the matter. (Video screengrab)

The video of the incident, which took place around five days ago, has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman, allegedly the owner of the PG, can be seen slapping the 22-year-old student and twisting her hand. The woman can also be seen moving towards the student while seemingly shouting at her, while the latter is seen retreating.

The video, allegedly recorded by the victim's male friend, also shows the student trying to leave. A man standing at the entrance of the PG can be seen shouting at the person recording the video, who is also heard saying that the owner is not allowing the student to leave.

The male friend further says that the student had gone to take back the security deposit from the owner.

HT.com could not independently verify authenticity of the video clip.

After the video surfaced on social media, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police commissionerate said an FIR had been registered in the matter. “In reference to the mentioned case, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector 58, and legal action has been taken by the Police Station Sector 58 against the accused party,” the commissionerate posted on X.

PG owner served legal notice after incident

The PG owner was served a legal notice by the Noida police following the incident. “Around four days back, when the girl was questioning the PG owner (name withheld) in her 40s, why she was directing her to vacate the PG, a dispute took place between them,” an investigating officer told HT on the condition of anonymity.

The officer said that the owner slapped the student amid a heated argument, following which the student approached the Sector 58 police station and filed a complaint.

“We have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and served a notice to the PG owner,” station house officer (Sector 58) Amit Kumar said.

The officer cited above further said that the owner had an objection to the student sitting in the vacant rooms of the PG, and several other issues. “There are many other issues over which owner had served the student a notice to vacate the room about a month ago including a security deposit issue of ₹5,500,” the officer said.