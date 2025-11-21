Noida: PG owner served notice for slapping law student

Noida: The Noida Police have served a notice to a woman paying guest (PG) owner after a 22-year-old law student was allegedly slapped over vacating her accommodation in Noida Sector 62 around four days ago, officials said on Thursday. Police said the 22-year-old victim woman, originally from Delhi, was residing at a Sector 62 girls PG, for four months. (Representational image)

The police action followed a purported video of the incident, allegedly recorded by the victim’s male friend, surfacing on social media. It shows a woman twisting another woman’s hand and slapping her inside a PG.

HT, however, could not independently verify authenticity of the video clip.

Police said the 22-year-old victim woman, originally from Delhi, was residing at a Sector 62 girls PG, for four months.

“Around four days back, when the girl was questioning the PG owner (name withheld) in her 40s, why she was directing her to vacate the PG, a dispute took place between them. Following the heated arguments, the owner slapped her, which was recorded by her student’s friend from outside,” said an investigating officer requesting anonymity.

“After the dispute, the student approached Sector 58 police station and filed a complaint against the PG owner,” the officer added.

“We have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and served a notice to the PG owner,” said station house officer (Sector 58) Amit Kumar.

A probe found that the student used to sit in another vacant room of the PG. The owner had an objection over her habit. “She used to ask the student to be in her own room and avoid other rooms. There are many other issues over which owner had served the student a notice to vacate the room about a month ago including a security deposit issue of ₹5,500,” said the officer cited above.

“On the day of the incident, when the student was asking questions over being forcibly asked to vacate the room, the owner allegedly assaulted her. Subsequently, she vacated the PG,” said the officer.