Woman sprinkles mustard seeds on judge's chair, arrested for ‘black magic’ in Karnataka

A handful of white mustard seeds allegedly sprinkled inside a Karnataka courtroom landed a 65-year-old woman behind bars, with police accusing her of trying “black magic” to sway the outcome of her case.

Police identified the woman as Manjula, who had appeared in connection with a civil dispute and had reached the court early. (ANI video grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to news agency PTI, the woman was arrested after CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Thursday and has since gone viral on social media, allegedly showed her carrying out the act before court proceedings began.

Police identified the woman as Manjula, who had appeared in connection with a civil dispute and had reached the court early. She allegedly sprinkled white mustard seeds on the judge's chair before the proceedings began, the report added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Citing the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the woman may have resorted to the ritual in the hope of securing a favourable judgment in her case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the woman may have resorted to the ritual in the hope of securing a favourable judgment in her case. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following a complaint lodged by the court's chief administrative officer, police registered a case against her under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

"The woman was arrested, and the court has remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Also Read: CJI abused, papers thrown: Behind the ruckus in Supreme Court by Lucknow man

Drama in Supreme Court

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, dramatic scenes unfolded in the Supreme Court as well when a petitioner, appearing in person, said he is “ordering” the bench to order registration of an FIR against a Lucknow police officer.

The petitioner, identified as Prabal Pratap, addressed the dual judge bench of justice KV Vishwanath and justice Alok Aradhe as “judicial servant” and claimed that he was “sovereign”. He was arguing a petition challenging an Allahabad high court order.

“Mister judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar Lucknow,” the petitioner said in a video going viral on social media.

Justice Vishwanath, clearly taken aback by the petitioner’s behaviour, asked the petitioner, “You are ordering us?”

“I am sovereign,” he replied.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The situation became even more tense inside the courtroom when the petitioner flung what appeared to be case papers into the air and abused the court.

“Ye de dena CJI ko (give this to the CJI),” he said while using cuss words as he was being taken away by court officers.

Even after the dramatic scenes, the Supreme Court bench took the case on its merits and passed an order, in which the justices made it clear that they would not initiate any action against the petitioner for his derogatory behaviour.

“We, considering the condition of the petitioner, do not propose to take any action against him,” the bench stated in the order.

(With inputs from PTI)