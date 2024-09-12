New Delhi, A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother in-law in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, officials said on Thursday. Woman stabbed to death by brother in-law in southwest Delhi

A PCR call was received at 10.38 pm on Wednesday regarding the murder of a lady in Kapashera, an officer said.

After receiving the call, the police reached the spot and the woman's body was recovered in a house with stab injuries.

The 32 year-old accused, who is the victim's brother-in-law, was found absconding from the spot. The spot was inspected by the crime team and FSL team and exhibits were lifted from the spot, the officer said.

A case of murder was registered and the investigation was started, he added.

It has come to notice during the investigation that the accused had illicit relationship with the woman and the duo had a quarrel over an issue on Wednesday, the officer said.

The victim used to work in a private company as a receptionist while her husband works in an online product selling company, police said.

The accused also works in his brother's company, they said.

The police constituted several teams, which were sent to the possible whereabouts of the accused to nab him.

On Thursday at 8.30 am, another information was received from the Delhi Cantt Railway Police Station that one unknown person has been found injured on a railway track near Bijwasan Railway Station and he has been admitted in the Safadarjung Hospital.

After inquiry, he was identified as the same accused, who allegedly killed his sister-in-law in Kapashera, another officer said.

He was taken to the hospital where his situation is stated to be critical.

The police is trying to establish if the accused was hit by a train or attacked by someone. Further investigation is underway.

