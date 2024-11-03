Woman stabs husband's first wife over 50 times in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa: Report

A woman in Madhya Pradesh stabbed her husband's first wife with a knife over 50 times following an argument that turned violent, India Today reported. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, and her condition is reportedly critical. HT cannot independently verify this information. Rambabu's first wife, Jaya, was often unwell, which led him to marry Manasi.

The incident happened in the state's Rewa district on Diwali, October 31. A video of the brutal crime, which HT cannot independently verify, has surfaced on social media. The accused, identified as Mansi (22), can be seen standing in a pool of blood near the victim named Jaya (26). Mansi can also be seen kicking the victim's face and hurling abuse at her.

According to the police, both the accused and the victim were married to a man named Rambabu Verma. The man married Mansi in 2021, as Jaya's health had been deteriorating, the report said.

On Diwali, the two women reportedly argued over a dispute, which escalated beyond control and led to violence. In a fit of rage, Mansi grabbed a knife and began stabbing Jaya until she fell on the floor in a pool of blood, the India Today report stated.

The police were alerted about the gruesome crime immediately. A team reached the spot and arrested Mansi. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Rambabu's first wife, Jaya, was often unwell, which led him to marry Manasi. We are waiting for a statement from the victim to add to our investigation,” said a senior police official.

Gang rape in Rewa

In an unrelated incident, Rewa district police arrested eight persons in connection with the gang rape of a women tourist who was on a visit across the district. Five persons allegedly raped the woman, while the three others shot a video of the assault that occurred at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil on October 21.