Woman swept away while crossing flooded brook in Kota, body found 500 metres downstream

A 27-year-old woman died after being swept away while crossing a flooded brook on a scooter in Rajasthan's Kota district on Monday, police said. The woman was returning home with a relative after appearing for a recruitment exam for a post in the Airport Authority of India, said police.(Representational Image / PTI)

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm in the RIICO industrial area in the Ranpur area when the woman, Somya Paul, from Railway Colony, was returning home with a relative after appearing for a recruitment exam for a post in the Airport Authority of India, they said.

As the two tried to cross the overflowing brook on the scooter, Paul, who was riding pillion, was swept away by the strong current. The person accompanying her managed to escape, Circle Inspector Ramvilas Meena said.

Her body was later recovered nearly 500 metres downstream, he said.

The woman’s family refused a post-mortem in writing, accepting the incident as an accident, following which the body was handed over to them, Meena added.

Meanwhile, a car carrying grocery items was also swept away in the flooding in the RIICO area, and the strong current from the outer areas caused a boundary wall of a public-private university to collapse, leading to waterlogging on internal roads, he said.