Home / India News / Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt

Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt

According to the police, the woman woman was travelling in a car with the accused when they attempted to rape her.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 06:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
         

A 25-year-old woman was thrown out of a moving car and left for dead on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Friday after she resisted a rape attempt by her nephew and his friend, police officials familiar with the matter said.

According to the police, the woman woman was travelling in a car with the accused when they attempted to rape her. When the woman fought back, the accused hit her and one of them attempted to strangulate her using his belt. The woman lost consciousness, after which the accused threw her off the car thinking that she was dead, police officials said quoting the woman’s complaint.

The employees of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority spotted her near Sabli Khera village. She has been admitted to a hospital and the accused have been arrested, Unnao Superintended of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni said.

5-yr-old raped in Pilibhit

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the village under Diurea Kotwali police station area when the minor had gone out to relieve herself, they said.

