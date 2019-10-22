Woman throws 4 kids into well, then jumps to death

india

Kanpur: A woman threw her four minor kids in a well before jumping into it in a village close to Madhya Pradesh border in Lalitpur district late Monday evening.

All of them died, the police said. Their bodies have been taken out and were being sent for post mortem, the police said.

“Immediate cause behind the step she took is not known, we are speaking to her husband and other family members, “ said SP Lalitpur Mirza Manzar Beg.

The incident happened in Uldana Khurd village of Madanpur police area.

The victims were identified as Vimla Kushwaha, 27, her sons Ayush 7, Nayansh 4, Roshan and Abhori, 2 each.

Villa’s father-in-law Karan Singh Kushwaha informed the Madanpur police after villagers discovered the bodies floating on surface of water around 6.30 pm. The well from is less than 100 metres from the house in the fields of one Dhansa Ahirwar.

Villa’s husband Rajesh Kushwaha who has about 14 acres of land was away in Madavra to buy fertilisers at the time she jumped into the well, said the police.

Her in laws told the police they last saw Vimla around 4 pm when she was with her twins Roshan and Abhori.

“Police are investigating the case on possible angles though it appears a case of suicide,” said the SP.

