 Woman who accused Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her daughter dies: Police
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman who accused Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her daughter dies: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh
May 27, 2024 05:44 PM IST

The woman alleged that the former chief minister sexually assaulted her daughter at his residence in Dollar City, Bengaluru on February 2

BENGALURU: A woman, who accused senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter, has died at a private hospital in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa at a press conference, in Bengaluru on April 21 (PTI FILE)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa at a press conference, in Bengaluru on April 21 (PTI FILE)

The woman approached the police alleging that the former Karnataka chief minister sexually assaulted her daughter at his residence in Dollar City, Bengaluru on February 2. The Sadashivanagara police station registered a case on March 14 under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act relating to sexual assault and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to sexual harassment. The woman alleged that she and her daughter had gone to Yediyurappa’s house on February 2, “seeking his help in a cheating case related to business, when the incident occurred.”

A police officer said the woman, a terminally ill patient, was shifted to a private hospital on Hulimavu Bannerghatta Road on Sunday after she complained of trouble breathing. She was admitted to the intensive care unit where she later collapsed and died.

According to a first information report (FIR, the woman alleged that the 81-year-old politician inappropriately touched her daughter and molested her on February 2 in his room at his house when she had gone to seek some help.

The sexual assault case is being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which has recorded the statements of the woman and her daughter under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before a magistrate.

BS Yediyurappa has rejected the allegation, insisting that the woman and his daughter approached him on multiple times to seek justice and that he had referred them to the police commissioner for action.

Police officers said the investigation in the case will continue despite the woman’s death based on the statements recorded so far.:

.

News / India News / Woman who accused Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her daughter dies: Police
