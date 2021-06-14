Women can now train to be priests: TN minister

In a progressive step, temples in Tamil Nadu may soon have women appointed as priests if a proposal to offer them training is approved. “We will take steps to provide training to women who are interested in becoming priests. We will take this proposal to the chief minister (M K Stalin) and get necessary approvals,” PK Sekar Babu, the minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), told reporters on Saturday. The department, he said, has received petitions from several women seeking permission to perform poojas at temples.

There are temples in a few places across India where women are Archakars (temple priests), and the minister noted that women are already performing poojas in temples in rural areas.

The new DMK government will also take steps to ensure to recite poojas and mantras in Tamil, besides Sanskrit. They plan to install boards in 47 temples with details of priests’ names and phone numbers who can perform the rituals in Tamil.

The minister added that they would implement a government order, passed by the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi in 2006 that allows non-Brahmins who have undergone training to become priests in Tamil Nadu. He said that an announcement on the appointment of priests from all castes would be made soon by the chief minister. “This will happen in another 100 days when the scheme will come into full force,” he said. About 200-dd non-Brahmins, who passed a one-year junior Archakars course in 2007-2008, are still waiting for their appointment. Without specifying a number, the DMK had in its election manifesto promised their jobs.

The announcements were made following a review meeting of regional joint commissioners of the HR&CE department to discuss matters such as vacancies.