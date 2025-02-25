Menu Explore
Women caught trying to dump dismembered body in Kolkata river

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Residents spotted the two women allegedly trying to dump the dismembered body into the Hooghly River in Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

Two women were caught allegedly trying to dump a dismembered body in a trolley bag into the Hooghly River in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. Residents spotted the women and handed them over to the police.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the dismembered body. (Getty Images)
Police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the dismembered body. (Getty Images)

Police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the dismembered body and the two women. Residents claimed to have spotted the two women walking towards the river bank with the trolley bag around 7:30am. The bag was heavy and the two struggled to carry it after alighting from a taxi.

The residents questioned the two women on what was inside the bag. The women first refused to answer before claiming it was the carcass of their pet dog. “When we pressed further, they claimed that one of their relatives died by suicide and they came to dump the body. They were immediately caught. When the bag was opened, we found a human body, cut into three to four pieces, inside it,” a resident told journalists.

Residents, who immediately informed police, said the body seemed to be of a woman. A police officer said they were ascertaining details of the matter.

