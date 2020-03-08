Women’s Day 2020: Get out there,work! Woman who grew mushrooms under bed speaks to the world through PM’s social media accounts

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 16:54 IST

Veena Devi from Munger set examples and made headlines for growing as much as a kilogram of mushrooms under the bed. From then, Devi says impossible is nothing.

Devi is a living example of the famous saying, “Where there’s a will there’s a way”. On the occasion of Women’s Day, Devi got a chance to share her story and voice her message not just to the entire nation but to the world through PM Modi’s social media handles.

“Today the women of Munger are presenting an example to the whole country. From farming at home to selling the produce in the haat, the whole task is carried on her shoulders. That’s why I will say the same to all the women of the country - get out, work yourself and then see how good it feels,” she said in her message.

“Today women are not far behind in any field. If the woman power of the country is determined, then she can start her journey from her home. Due to this farming, I got respect. I became a sarpanch. It is a pleasure for me that many women like myself are getting the opportunity to train,” her message of the prime minister’s social account read.

आज महिलाएं किसी भी क्षेत्र में पीछे नहीं हैं। अगर देश की नारी शक्ति ठान ले तो घर के अपने कमरे से ही अपनी यात्रा शुरू कर सकती है। इसी खेती की वजह से मुझे सम्मान मिला। मैं सरपंच बनी। मेरे लिए खुशी की बात है कि अपने जैसी कई महिलाओं को ट्रेनिंग देने का अवसर भी मिल रहा है।



वीणा देवी — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Besides Devi, six other exceptional women from across the country shared their stories through PM Modi’s social media handles today.

In his gesture to pay tribute to the “woman power” or “Nari Shakti”, the prime minsiter had resolved to give away his social media accounts for the day to let these women achievers share their inspiring tales with the world.

From a cleanliness crusader from Kanpur, a water innovator, Chennai-based fighter of hunger to a bomb blast survivor and Kashmiri artisan - these women, throughout the day, interacted with netizens and talked about their respective initiatives toward the betterment of the society.